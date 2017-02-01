“2face Is A Two-Faced Person” – Charles Novia Blast 2Baba

​Nollywood Director, Charles Novia has come for 2face over his decision to shelve the planned nationwide protest.

He made this known in his social media account:

It’s a disappointment really that 2face was stared down over his feb 6th demonstration.

He’s done more harm to his brand than good

When you find yourself trussed as a rallying point for a silent and voiceless people,

you don’t back down after publicly accepting.

I have never seen where a name became so apt to the bearer; 2Face!

2Baba! This is ridiculous.

In any case thank you 2Face for the brief bob of the head above now convenient waters. The rest of Nigeria will swim with the shark.

