How To Check Any Website Ranking

If you are the type that frequent alexa.com for website ranking. You must have realized that recently, most at times you are required to sign up before you can check the website ranking. But here is a solution for you…

To check any website ranking simply type in the following in your browser

www.alexa.com/siteinfo/anysite

Where anysite is for website address.

Example to check Google.com ranking you use : alexa.com/siteinfo/Google.com

