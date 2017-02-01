Buhari’s Vacation Ends Today, Expected To Resume Work Tomorrow

​The 10 days vacation of president Muhammadu Buhari to London, United Kingdom ends today.

To this end, the president is expected back in the country any moment to resume his official duties baring any last minute eventuality.

Efforts made by our correspondent to ascertain the time of his arrival today yielded no positive results as officials wouldn’t disclose the information.

It will be recalled President Buhari jetted out of the country on Thursday, January 19, 2017 after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, notifying the Senate and the House of Representatives of his journey.

He also transferred the functions of his office to Vice President , Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who had been acting on his behalf.

Buhari’s trip however elicited controversy following speculations that he has died in a London hospital.

The presidency had long refuted the claims, saying that the president was hale and hearty.

