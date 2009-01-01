2 Female Teachers Force Student To Have Sex With Them In Zambia (Video)
The circumstances in a viral video that appear to show an enraged father to the victim, armed with a shovel threatening to kill the teachers while urging them to repeat the act to be witnessed on camera. The mother to the victim and wife to the enraged parent was strongly begging for him to spare the lives of the teachers.
The Zambian Ministry of Education is said to be investigating the allegations of sexual abuse by two female teachers.
The two elderly female teachers that were found abusing a school boy are said to be from Muchinga Secondary School.
