Mo'Cheddah: Singer talks fashion, music on the debut issue of Glam Squad Magazine

Mo'Cheddah is back and boy, is she banging!

The singer made her debut back on the scene as the cover girl for the debut edition of Glam Squad Magazine.

The "Let me love you" crooner and fashionista, talked about the future, music and her fashion line , Mo'Cheddah Clothing.

play The Tammy Shift dress off Mo'Cheddah's Bolanle Lookbook Collection (instagram)

The singer also spoke about her taking time off from the scene and what she has been up to.

play The Bolanle Cord off Mo'Cheddah's Bolanle Lookbook Collection (instagram)

The singer first unveiled pieces from the clothing line in September of 2016, and as can be expected, the pieces were out of this world and totally her.

So if you dig her style, there definitely plenty where that came from.