Ibori: Ex-Gov 'debriefs' DSS

Ex-Gov James Ibori had been debriefed by the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura upon his return to Nigeria.

According to a report, Daura met with Ibori on Saturday, February 4, 2017 shortly after his arrival into the country from UK, where he served a jail term.

“He met me for a short debriefing session and way forward; also, to welcome him back to his fatherland," Daura reportedly said.

On the possibility of reporting to the DSS headquarters again in Abuja, Daura reportedly said he intends to discuss issues affecting the interest of the nation.

play James Ibori (newspunch)

"We are also meeting soon to discuss issues of interest affecting the nation,” Daura was quoted as saying.

ALSO READ: James Ibori reportedly in DSS Custody

Ibori returned to Nigeria after serving a four year jail term in the United Kingdom for corruption.

He was convicted by a UK court for fraud in 2012 and handed him a 13-year jail sentence.

He is expected to return to the UK to keep his February 17 date with the Southwark Crown Court in the ongoing asset seizure hearing.