Isa Yuguda: Ex-Gov loses choice property to EFCC

Former governor of Bauchi state, Isa Yuguda, has lost one of his choice property to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the property seized by the EFCC after an order of Justice J. T. Tshoho of a Federal High Court in Abuja for the interim forfeiture is situated in the old GRA, Bauchi.

It was further reported that the property located at No 184 Attahiru Bafarawa Close, beside Fariah suites, old GRA, Bauchi, Bauchi State, will be held under interim forfeiture, pending the conclusion of investigation against Yuguda.

A source reportedly revealed that the court had directed the Bauchi State Lands Registry to furnish the EFCC with copies of all documents, including building plan approval in respect of the choice property.

Yuguda is being investigated for abuse of office, money laundering and diversion of public funds.