In Kano: Lucky kidney patient finally finds donor

Kidney patient from Adamawa State, Isa Hamma, has found finally a donor.

Punch reports that this news comes five months after Hamma was hospitalised at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, and after his male relatives refused to donate their kidneys.

The offer was made by Inuwa Isiyaku from Kano State, who offered one his kidneys to Isa on Saturday, February 5, 2017, if it matched.

According to the good samaritan, he made the decision after watching a recent documentary of Isa’s ordeal.

“I am ready to donate one of my two kidneys to Isa for the sake of God. I will inform my parents, who I believe will not object to my willingness to donate my kidney. I am ready to live the rest of my life, with one kidney, as doctors have confirmed that one can survive with one kidney," he said.

He hopes to make the donation after undergoing the necessary test.

Isa's kidney problems began about eight months ago, after a doctor accidentally removed one of his kidneys.

The error, which led to his illness, occurred at a private hospital in Yola, Adamawa.