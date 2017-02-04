Ibori: DSS boss welcomes ex-Gov back as policemen celebrate

Following the return of ex-Gov James Ibori, law enforcement agents have been celebrating the UK ex-convict.

The DG of DSS, Lawal Daura, had reportedly said he got debriefed by the ex-Gov after his return on Saturday, February 4, 2017 while welcoming him back to his fatherland.

He had also said Ibori will be meeting him soon to work out way forward and discuss issues affecting the nation as a whole.

Shortly after the meeting, some policemen joined supporters of the ex-Gov of Delta State in jubilating and celebrating his return.

Ibori returned to Nigeria after serving a four year jail term in the United Kingdom for corruption.

He was convicted by a UK court for fraud in 2012 and handed him a 13-year jail sentence.