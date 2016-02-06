2face: Bez rises to singer's defense amidst backlash over cancelled protest

2face Idibia is facing major backlash after cancelling the proposed protest, slated for February 6, 2016.

He made the announcement in an Instagram video, where he stated security concerns. Unfortunately, this has not stopped people from coming for him.

Thankfully, fellow singer, Bez Idakula, has risen to 2face's defense.

In a series of tweet, the singer showed his support, while urging people to stop attacking the legendary music star.

He started by saying, "Nigeria's biggest problem is Nigerians, and only a small population is in leadership..."

Bez rested his case with this, "That's why I like to mind my business. God, family, friends, work, purpose. The rest na bonus."

Do you agree with Bez? Whose side are you on?