In Osun: Police arrests 4 robbery suspects

The Osun Police Command has arrested four suspected armed robbers and recovered two locally made pistols from them.

The command’s Police Public Relation Officer, Mrs Folashade Odoro, made this known in statement issued to newsmen in Osogbo on Sunday.

According to the statement, the police arrested a suspect, Anibi Kabiru, at 2:40am, on Saturday in Ile-Ife, on a black spot.

Odoro said the suspect had confessed to have sold three locally made pistols to members of a robbery syndicate during interrogation.

She explained that the police further arrested three members of the robbery syndicate, namely: Waheed Oladipupo, Adeyeye Ojo and Yemi a.k.a Small, following the information given by the first suspect, Kabiru.

The PPRO said the police had begun investigating the suspects and recovered two locally made pistols.

She added that the statement the Commissioner of Police, Mr Olafimihan Adeoye, has directed the arraignment of the suspects after the conclusion of investigation.