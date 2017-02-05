Big Brother Naija Poll: Pulse readers say Miyonse will be evicted tonight
The Big Brother Naija second Live Nomination show is set to hold tonight, and Soma, Miyonse and Efe are up for possible eviction.
Pulse Movies asked our readers who will be evicted on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
50.8% of the readers say Miyonse will be evicted, 32.5% say Soma, while 16.7% say Efe.
The decision that got the housemates nominated was made after the 12 housemates voted.
Check out a recap of how they voted below;
1. Bally: Miyonse and Soma
2. Bisola: Miyonse and Gifty.
3. Kemen: Miyonse and Soma
4. TBoss: Miyonse and Gifty.
5. TTT:Gifty and Miyonse.
6. Uriel: Bisola and TBoss.
7. Miyonse:Kemen and Marvis
8. Marvis: Miyonse and Gifty
9. Soma: kemen and TTT
10. Gifty: CoCoIce and Bisola
11. Efe: Miyonse and TBoss
12. CoCoIce: Miyonse and Soma
Biggie announced to the Housemates that the housemates up for possible eviction this weekend are Gifty, Soma and Miyonse.
However, with her Head of House power, CocoIce saved Gifty and replaced her with Efe.
