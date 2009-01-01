DSS: Agency loses top director

Alhaji Abdullahi Bello-Charanci, the Director, Department of State Services (DSS) in Kano State is dead.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Rabiu Yusuf, confirmed the death in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano.

“It is confirmed that the state DSS Director is dead. We are now on our way to his home town, Charanchi, Katsina State,” Yusuf said.

A family source had told NAN in Kano that the deceased died in the early hours of Saturday following a brief illness.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said late Bello-Charanci died at the age of 56 leaving behind a wife and many children.

“He was rushed to the hospital on Friday night but died in the early hours of today ( Saturday), “ the source said.