BREAKING: DSS frees Ibori after 'meeting' with DG Ibori
James Ibori, former Delta State governor, has left the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja.

He was released after holding a meeting with Lawal Daura, the director-general.

The former governor of Delta state returned to the country on Saturday after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK.

Ibori was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the DSS for what was described as a briefing.

Ibori is eagerly being awaited in Oghara, his home town in Delta state, by his relations and supporters. 

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

