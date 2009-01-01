BREAKING: DSS frees Ibori after 'meeting' with DG
He was released after holding a meeting with Lawal Daura, the director-general.
The former governor of Delta state returned to the country on Saturday after serving a jail term for fraud in the UK.
Ibori was picked up by DSS operatives and then taken to the head office of the DSS for what was described as a briefing.
Ibori is eagerly being awaited in Oghara, his home town in Delta state, by his relations and supporters.
