60% of substance abuse occurs in Northern Nigeria – Ochekpe

A University don and Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Nelson Ochekpe has disclosed that 60% of substance abuses in the country is perpetrated in the Northern part, particularly Kano State.

He made the disclosure while delivering a lecture on the effects of drug abuse at the opening of a two-day sensitization lecture to eradicate ill-vices perpetrated by students of higher learning, held in University of Jos.

Ochekpe who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics of the University of Jos, noted that most students who indulged in drug abuse never graduated from schools.

“Research has shown that 60 percent of substance abuses in Nigeria is mostly perpetrated in the Northern Nigeria, particularly in Kano state, its not just among the youth”, he declared.

The University don cautioned Nigerian students on the negative effect of substance abuses, saying, “it kills and makes lives of many miserable, therefore becoming liabilities to society.”

Earlier in his welcome address, Comrade Felix Attah, said the crusade will be taken to all campuses of higher institutions in the country to sensitize students on the negative effects of cultism, campus prostitution, sexual harassment, drug abuse, indecent dressing and examination malpractice among students.

He said, “This crusade is the first of its kind in the history of NANS, we intend to take this crusade to all higher institutions in Nigeria, NANS hopes to reposition attitude of students.”

Speaking at the event, Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof Sonni Tyoden, commended NANS for the initiative, and admonished them to support the present administration both at the state and national levels to achieve their set goals, particularly revamping the educational sector.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor of University of Jos, Prof. Sebastian Maimako, who gave a lecture on ills of “indecent dressing” said inappropriate dressing made one loose respect in the society.

Also in his goodwill message, the Commander Operation Safe Haven, (OPSH) responsible for the maintenance of peace in Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna States, Major General Rogers Nicholas, said the event was timely, and urged Nigerian students to be prepared to takeover leadership in the future.

Nicholas commended students of University of Jos for not being involved in ill-vices in recent times.

“Most of the evil been perpetrated such as kidnapping, armed rubbery, cultism across Nigeria involving students are from other Universities; for the past seven months we have not heard of any evil act involving students of the University of Jos.”

The two day event entitled “Operation Restore Sanity on Campus”, was organized by NANS.

The event was graced by a large number of NANS officials across Nigeria, students of the University of Jos and the public.



Top Stories:



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General