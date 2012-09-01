Trump order: Thousands protest in London with blood stained placards

Thousands of protesters on Saturday demonstrated outside the U.S. Embassy in London against American President Donald Trump over his temporary ban on refugees and nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering U.S.

The protesters held black banners with blood stains bearing slogans including: “No to Trump. No to War’’; “Trump: Special Relationship? Just Say No’’ against the ban and Trump’s foreign policy.

Trump had a week ago signed an order putting a four-month hold on entrance of refugees into the U.S. and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries.

However, on Friday, a Seattle federal judge on Friday put a nationwide block on U.S. President Donald Trump’s week-old executive order that had temporarily barred refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering U.S.

The judge’s temporary restraining order represents a major setback for Trump’s action.

The White House said late Friday that it believed the ban to be “lawful and appropriate” and that the U.S. Department of Justice would file an emergency appeal.

Early Saturday morning, Trump criticised the ruling, warning of big trouble if a country could not control its borders.

However, many in Britons were angry about the measure, which they saw as discriminatory, and the time it took for Prime Minister Theresa May’s Government to criticise it. (NAN)



Top Stories:

