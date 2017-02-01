Jubilation in Delta as Ibori arrives Oghara country home

A former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori has arrived his home town, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government Area of the State amidst wild jubilation.

Chief Ibori arrived Oghara at about 3pm.

Some Delta State politicians, led by a former Commissioner under his (Ibori) administration, Chief Ighoyota Amori, a former commissioner for transport under the immediate past governor of the state, Hon. Ben Igbakpa, the member representing Ethiope East Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. (Chief) Evance Ochuko Ivwurie, Hon. Raymond Edijala, former Transition Committee Chairman of Udu Local Government Council, Dr.(Barr.) Aribogha. M. Clarkson and Mr. Thonpson Ebideke, members of the Niger Delta Leaders of Thought, the Ugo of Oghara Kingdom, Chief Ako JP, among others had stormed the Osubi Airstrip as early as 10am waiting for his arrival.

The politicians who had waited endlessly for Chief Ibori went into wild jubilation as they moved from the Osubi Airstrip enroute Oghara to welcome the “Odidigboigbo of Africa.”

Chief Ighoyota Amori expressed happiness as soon as the news filtered into air that Chief Ibori had arrived Oghara.

Chief Amori who spoke in Urhobo language said, “God has done it for us. Ibori has arrived home and we give God all the glory”.

Hon. Ben Igbakpa in a chat with DAILY POST appealed for continued support for Ibori whom he described as a leader of the people of the State.

“I want to thank God for what he has done for us. You have always supported him. Now that he is back, we want to appeal that the support should continue. Continue to pray for him. He is back for good. By the grace of God, we will all see him. Everybody should try and see him.”



