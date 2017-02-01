Hazard delighted to score “beautiful goal” against Arsenal

Chelsea midfielder, Eden Hazard, has expressed his delight at scoring one of the goals of the season against Arsenal, in their 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgium international picked up the ball close to the halfway line and ran at the visitors’ defence, before placing it past Petr Cech.

The goal made it 2-0 for Chelsea, after Marcos Alonso headed the Blues in front in the first half.

“It’s always good to score beautiful goals against massive teams. We scored three beautiful goals & we deserved to win,” Hazard said after the match.

Cesc Fabregas added a third for Antonio Conte’s men, before Olivier Giroud headed in a late consolation goal.

Chelsea are now 12 points clear at the top.



