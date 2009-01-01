38 Year Old man remanded in Prison for raping 7 Year Old Boy

A 38-year-old trader, Hafeez Yusuf, who raped a 7-year-old boy who went to his shop to buy biscuit, has been remanded.

Yusuf lured the little boy into his inner shop and penetrated the boy via his anus.

The victim eventually confided in his mother when the pain became unbearable, leading to Yusuf’s arrest.

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos state, ordered on Friday for the suspect to be remanded to Kirikiri Prison for raping a minor on the 13th of January. The presiding Magistrate, Davies Abegunde, refused the plea made by the accused and ordered that he be kept in prison until the next hearing, Daily post reports.

The case has been adjourned to February 20th.

