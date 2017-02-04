DSS Arrests James Ibori At Abuja Airport On Arrival From UK For “Interrogation”
Moments after ex-convict James Ibori landed Abuja after returning from UK today, he was picked up by the DSS in Abuja for debriefing.
According to SaharaReporters, their British government sources indicated that Mr. James Ibori was “returned” to Nigeria. He was deported after serving jail term.
James Ibori is still undergoing interrogation at the DSS office in Abuja. A DSS source said Ibori was taken from the airport to DSS.
