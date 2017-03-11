Application For 2017 Cowbell Mathematics Competition For Nigerian Secondary Schools Now On!
Entries for the Cowbell Mathematics National Competition are currently being accepted. The competition is exclusively open to all Nigerian secondary schools.
Objective Of The competition
To awaken the consciousness and interest in mathematics among Junior and Senior secondary school students in Nigeria.
To improve students’ performance in Mathematics Pan Nigeria.
To create a credible platform for identifying outstanding students and encouraging excellence in Mathematics.
To provide a creditable platform that will reward excellence in the subject area of Mathematics
Over the years, this platform for both Junior and Senior Secondary categories has evolved from the humble beginning of Lagos state only examination to a nationwide examination that has received the support of the Federal Ministry of Education.
From 2016, we have decided to bring all Mathematics intervention activities by your favorite brand, Cowbell- Our Milk under one umbrella,COWBELLPEDIA.
Cowbellpedia Secondary Schools Mathematics TV Quiz Show: a national mathematics competition that is aired on major TV stations.
Cowbellpedia Radio Programme: a 5-minute interactive radio Mathematics programme on major stations pan Nigeria
Cowbellpedia Mathematics Mobile App: This can be downloaded on Google Play Store and Apple Store. With this App, students can test and sharpen their knowledge on the subject area of Mathematics.
All these are geared towards nourishing the dreams of Nigerian children by providing a platform that recognizes and rewards excellence in Mathematics in addition to the quality nutrition that is provided by the Cowbell brand for the nourishment of the Nigerian populace especially children.
We wish to express our sincere gratitude for the total support and encouragement given thus far and to seek your continued support in our efforts to help our students develop an interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
The competition is in two stages:
Stage 1: Qualifying Written Examination
Stage 2: TV Quiz Show
Stage 1 (Qualifying Written Examination)
How to enter
The Mathematics Competition is open to students from 10 – 18 years of age attending full time Secondary Education in both Public and Private Schools in Nigeria. Entry into this competition is FREE.
Each School is required to present their BEST Ten (10) students in Mathematics (five from JSS3 and five from SSS2), irrespective of sex, religion, tribe or state of origin, to enhance their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the competition.
To encourage Girl Child Education, we are making a humble appeal that Mixed Schools nominate a minimum two (2) girls for each category to represent such school.
Go to www.cowbellpedia.ng
Click on link to register your school
Fill the form and submit. Ensure to fill all required fields.
An email will be sent to the School and Primary contact email addresses provided when filling the form.
Use the link in the email received to verify the email addresses. The school email address must be verified before you can login.
Once school email is verified, login to the portal using the school email and password used to register.
On successful login, you click on the Add Candidates under Candidate Management.
Fill in the candidate’s information on the form, upload the candidate’s picture and click the Save Draft button.
You will need to save draft information for 5 candidates before you can submit their registration. If you school is a mixed school, at least 2 of the candidates must be female or you won’t be able to complete the registration.
After creating the draft registration for 5 candidates in a category (junior/senior) button will be shown on the page to “Register junior/senior candidates”. Click the button to complete the registration of candidates for that category.
A confirmation slip will be generated for you to download and will also be mailed to the School, candidate and parent/guardian email address.
Print this confirmation slip and have it stamped and signed by the school principal.
The confirmation slip will be required for admitting candidates at the examination venue.
General Rules and Regulations
Stage 1 (Qualifying Written Examination) will hold in all states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday, March 11th, 2017 at 10:00am. However, accreditation of all candidates begins at 8:00am.
Late comers will not be allowed to write the examination.
Candidates are to come along with only a pencil, biro, eraser, ruler and statistical table, NO CALCULATORS WILL BE ALLOWED.
Any act of misconduct will lead to disqualification of the candidate.
All candidates MUST be in their School Uniform.
Please refer to examination center list to check for the center nearest you.
The competition is ONLY open to Students in JSS 3 and SSS 2. Candidates in any other Grade/Class will be disqualified.
The decision of NECO and Promasidor Nigeria Limited is final. We shall not enter into any correspondence with anyone regarding the conduct of this examination.
Note:
Candidates are advised to check their results online at
www.cowbellpedia.ng as from Thursday, June 1st, 2017
We strongly recommend that students sit for the examination at centers nearest to them.
Results can also be obtained from respective NECO State offices, State Ministries of Education and Promasidor Nigeria Ltd Offices nationwide.
Only qualified candidates will be contacted for the second stage of the Quiz competition.
The Second Stage of the examination would be in an exciting TV Quiz format – Quarter-finals, Semi- finals and finals.
Recap of Stage 2
Stage Final examination is in TV Quiz format and is into stages: Preliminary, Semi-Final and Finals.
All questions are developed by NECO
This is serialized into 13 episodes and broadcast on major TV stations pan Nigeria.
There are prizes for winners and other finalists with their teachers and schools
Major rewards are:
Students
1st Prize: =N=1,000,000 for each of the category
2nd Prize: =N=750,000 for each of the category
3rd Prize: =N=500,000 for each of the category
Teachers
1st Prize: =N=400,000 for each of the category
2nd Prize: =N=300,000 for each of the category
3rd Prize: =N=200,000 for each of the category
Computers and Printers for winning schools
Thank you.
Register Now at: www.cowbellpedia.ng
Cowbellpedia Qualifying Exams is now open and registration closes on March 5, 2017
