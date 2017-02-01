EPL: Chelsea Beat Arsenal 3-1
An individual Eden Hazard brilliance, sandwiched by goals from Marco Alonso and Cesc Fabregas were enough to see off Arsenal in the early kick-off London derby.
Although Olivier Giroud got a consolation, it was a little too late as Arsenal fell to their second league defeat this week, having lost to Watford 1-2 at home.
The win saw Chelsea return to winning ways while extending their lead at the top of the table to 12 points pending when other teams play.
