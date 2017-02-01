EPL: Chelsea Beat Arsenal 3-1

​An individual Eden Hazard brilliance, sandwiched by goals from Marco Alonso and Cesc Fabregas were enough to see off Arsenal in the early kick-off London derby.

Although Olivier Giroud got a consolation, it was a little too late as Arsenal fell to their second league defeat this week, having lost to Watford 1-2 at home.

The win saw Chelsea return to winning ways while extending their lead at the top of the table to 12 points pending when other teams play.

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

