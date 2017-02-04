Nestoil Boss, Ernest Azudialu-Obiajese Holds Lavish Wedding Party For Daughter, Isabelle

The chairman and chief executive officer of Nestoil Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejeze (popularly known as Obijackson and his wife, Nnena are today giving their daughter, Isabelle out in marriage at a colourful event in Lagos.

The bride, Chinaza Isabelle, an engineer is being joined in holy matrimony with her heartrob, Dr. Mekam Tochukwu, the son of Chief Sir and Lady Vin Okoye Ajana (Akunwata)

The solemnisation of the holy matrimony held this morning at Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square on Lagos Island. A grand reception is currently going on at the Landmark Events Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos. This is to be followed by a classy Afterparty at the seaside, behind Landmark.

Funle Bucknor-Obruthe’s Zaphire Events is coordinating the event, with A-list events vendors taking charge. Bonix Drinks is in charge of drinks at the event.

Already, big dignitaries from all over the country are having a swell time at the reception party beig anchored by IK Osakioduwa.

Dignitaries at the event include, ex-Governor Godswill Akpabio, Willie and Nkiru Aumudu, Prof. Pat Utomi, Chief Victor Umeh, Mr Femi Agbaje, the MD of Gtb, and others.

