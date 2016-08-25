Yvonne Jegede: First photo of actress on her traditional wedding

Yvonne Jegede looks absolutely stunning for her traditional wedding ceremony taking place today, Saturday, February 4, 2017.

The lovely Yvonne shared a stunning photo of herself garbed in her traditional attire for the ceremony, confirming the marriage.

As earlier reported, the Nollywood actress is wedding her sweetheart of over 10 years, Olakunle Fawole.

Olakunle, popularly known as Abounce, is the son of late veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Ajayi.

LIB reported exclusively that the pair would be getting hitched today, at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos state.

It is actually double celebration for the pair as today also happens to be Abounce's birthday.

You would recall that Abounce proposed to the Nollywood actress on her birthday last year, August 25, 2016.

Congratulations to them!