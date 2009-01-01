In Lagos: Lawmaker warns health workers not to impose illegal charges

Mr Segun Olulade, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services, has warned workers in public healthcare facilities not to impose illegal charges on patients.

Olulade gave the warning when he led other members of the committee on an oversight visit to some health facilities at Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area.

The committee began the oversight visit to the health facilities on Friday.

Olulade said that the state government would not tolerate sharp practices or unprofessional conduct in its health institutions, warning that anyone caught would be made to face the music.

The lawmaker frowned at unprofessional practices in some Primary Health Centre (PHC) laboratories, and said that erring workers should be sanctioned.

He also urged health workers to eliminate delays and be prompt in attending to patients.

“My major concern is to that we want an efficient healthcare service delivery like the one obtainable in developed countries. We don’t want anyone to be complaining about our services,’’ he said.

Olulade, who spoke with patients on their experiences at the facilities visited, assured them that the government would employ more doctors and carry out renovation works to make the health facilities better.

“I know we have shortage of staff, space and power. We must engage more hands.

“We have started renovation and there is a provision in 2017 budget to get more personnel,’’ he told patients at the General Hospital, Orile-Agege.

Olulade also urged the local council officials in the LCDA to do more awareness on the PHCs, to attract more people to use them and reduce pressure on the general hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some patients at the hospital had commended the services rendered to them, while many complained of unnecessary delays and negligence of duty by some officers.

Some patients had also urged the state government to engage more doctors.

NAN reports that Olulade also sought for waiver of hospital bills of a 10-year-old motherless girl suffering from a life threatening disease at the hospital.

The girl’s grandmother burst into tears when Matron Elizabeth Ogunkola briefed the committee on the health condition of the motherless girl, who could not leave the hospital after being discharged on Jan 31 because of money.

He said that the girl should be allowed to go as he could also offset the bill.

NAN reports that the amount in the bill as at Jan. 31 was N12, 200.

