In China: These might be the world's oldest sex toys [Photos]

Anyone who thinks that sex toys are a 21st century thing, is up for a rude awakening!

Ancient sex toys which once belonged to the Chinese royals and aristocrats have been discovered in the modern-day Jiangsu Province near Shanghai, inside the ancient tombs which belonged to the rich and powerful.

The pleasure devices which are made of Bronze, reportedly date back 2,000 years, China's Han Dynasty (206 BC–220 AD).

Mail Online reports that one of the two artifacts which has a metal ring attach to it, was found in the Yizheng city in western Jiangsu.

Archaeologists reportedly discovered the artifacts in 2012 and they have been kept at the Yizheng Museum ever since.

According to Mail Online, the sex toys are not shown to the public, making these photos extremely rare.

Speaking with Mail Online, a member of the staff at the Yizheng Museum said that the bronze item had been found inside the tomb of an aristocrat in the West Han Dynasty (206 BC–8 AD), the first part of the Han Dynasty.

According to the source, the second sex toy had belonged to a Chinese imperial family.

The pleasure tool which has a flat base was reportedly found inside an ancient tomb in the Xuyi County in western Jiangsu in 2009 and has been kept at the Nanjing Museum, the capital of Jiangsu Province.

The owner of the tomb was identified as Liu Fei (169BC-127BC), the first king of Jiangdu, an autonomous kingdom within the Han Dynasty, in 2011, China News reports.

According to the reports, Liu Fei was a half-brother of Emperor Wu of Han, who ruled from 141BC to 97BC.

Mail Online reports that the extraordinary items will go on display at an upcoming exhibition at the Asian Art Museum of San Francisco in the United States which will run from February 17 to May 28 2017.

