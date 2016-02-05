Buhari: President returns to Nigeria on Sunday, resumes Monday
President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Nigeria on Sunday, February 5, 2016 after his 10-day vacation in London, United Kingdom.
According to a report by Punch Newspaper, a presidency source confirmed that top government officials are expected to receive the President at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.
“There are no indications yet that he will not be back on Sunday. If he will not return, he would have communicated that to the National Assembly. Since he has not done that, then he is expected back,” the source said.
The President had on Thursday February 19, 2017 departed Nigeria for London for a 10-day vacation and is expected to resume work on Monday, February 6.
Before going on vacation, Buhari had informed the lawmakers that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo would be performing his duties while he would be away.
