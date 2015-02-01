Centenary Project: Why ex-Senate President, Anyim walked out on Reps’ committee

A former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Friday worked out on the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Capital Territory, FCT, probing the centenary project.

The Centenary City Project was initiated by former President Goodluck Jonathan to mark the 100 years of amalgamation of Nigeria’s Southern and Northern protectorate by Britain.

The Green chambers is currently probing the multi-billion dollar project comprising 1, 267 hectares owned by two companies, Basic Start Limited and Company First Limited.

The committee asked the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to provide answers as to why such large project will be owned by two persons, Boma Ozobia and Paul Oki, who owns 10, 000 share capital each.

Trouble started at Friday’s sitting, when Ayim objected to the choice of the Chairman of the committee, Herman Hembe presiding over the hearing.

Anyim accused Hembe of harassing him over his refusal to do Hembe’s bidding by sacking the former Director General of the Security and Exchange Commission, Ms Arunma Oteh who alleged that Hembe demanded bribe from her.

He said angrily, “When the former Managing Director of Security and Exchange Commission accused you of demanding bribe from her, you pushed for her sack and I refused to sack her as Secretary to Government of the Federation.

“I will not allow you to use the platform of this committee to victimise me.”

Hember fired back saying: “Point of order, point of order, point of order. No, no, no, no, no.

“Hold on. The former Senate President cannot assume the chairmanship of the committee. It’s not fair. Please, sir, I have the privilege to be heard…”

Anyim responded, “Okay, let us not get overheated. Mr Chairman, distinguished Hon. members, let me just say briefly…”

Hembe interjected: “Hold on, I am going to allow you to finish but hold on. Let me just say that we are a House of free laws, we are a House of order. We are a House of due process.

“This is not an avenue…. Let me just say to the former President of the Senate and the former SGF that in my opening remarks, I tried to show you courtesy…Please, don’t interrupt, as far as this hearing is concerned, I’m chairman here. I am chairman and I would not allow you to usurp that position!”

Insisting on being heard, Anyim said, “Mr Chairman, you have been threatening to conduct this public hearing for over a year now. In fact, you ended last year with it and this year, you started again with it. You scheduled it for 27th of January and you later moved it to 1st of February and again moved it to 3rd of February.

“Chairman, we only discovered your game plan for all the postponements when you started sending messages to the Managing Director to come and see you privately.

“It was after all your efforts to get the Managing Director to come and see you privately failed that you confirmed this date.

“I want you to know that nobody will see you privately, rather we are ready for the hearing.”

Insisting Hembe should disqualify himself from sitting on the committee, Anyim said, “Mr. Chairman, you can handover to the Vice Chairman and excuse us so that hearing can proceed.”

But the Chairman of the Committee insisted on chairing the hearing.

Against this backdrop, the former SGF walked out of the venue.



