‎Tuface’s nationwide protest: Why we will not participate – APC musicians’ forum

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Northern Musicians’ Forum has said it would not participate in the planned nationwide protest by music legend, Tuface Idibia.

The much publicized February 6 protest to be led by the ‘African Queen’ crooner is based on ‘a call for good governance.

But the forum insisted it will not be a party to the protest as it was different from its ideology.

The Chairman of the Forum, Haruna Ningi, made this known on Friday while addressing newsmen in Kaduna State.

He admitted that Nigerians were suffering but urged all to be patient with the present administration.

He said, “The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government will get the country out of the present difficulties.

“Buhari met nearly an empty treasury and had to increase savings to get Nigerians out of the present situation.

“There is hunger in the land and the president is going to give us a life-saving change that our sufferings will not come back again.

“But they need time for the change to come.”

Refuting claims that the forum was influenced by politicians, Ningi added, “The president has integrity and will not pay any musician to sing for him.

“This forum is meant to mobilize the electorate through music at the grassroots to disseminate correct and factual information on national challenges.”

“Such songs in hard times will imbibe in the minds of common men that they have a role to play in the journey of change,” Ningi stated.



