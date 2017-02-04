Jehovah Witness Lady Dies During Childbirth After Refusing Blood Transfusion (Photo)

​A Jehovah Witness church member named Peace Euodia has died after she had excess bleeding during childbirth and refused blood transfusion because of her faith.

According to Ossai Ovie:

RELIGIOUS DOCTRINE: Peace Euodia died of excess bleeding during child delivery, because Her church, Jehovah Witness Church does not permit her to accept blood transfusion.

Why will Jehovah Witness church not allow her to receive blood from someone because of church tradition.

Rest in PEACE EUDIA. COMBINED SOCIAL SCIENCE CLASS OF 2011 UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA has lost a rare gem. We will mourn your death together with your family. Adieu.

