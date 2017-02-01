See List Of celebrities who Agreed to Join 2face Protest Against FG

Below is list of celebrities who reportedly agreed to join the Protest against the Government on Monday 6th February are:

1. 2baba Idibia (Tuface)

  1. 2. Charlie Boy
  2. 3. Wizkid
  3. 4. I go die,
  4. 5. Olamide Badoo
  5. 6. Burna Boy
  6. 7. Soildstar
  7. 8. Daddy Shokey
  8. 9. Davido
  9. 10. Maverick
  10. 11. Kate Henshaw
  11. 12. Rugged Man
  12. 13. Arewa Celebrities
  13. 14. Daniel Wilson
  14. 15. Comrade Warigbani Ezekiel
  15. 16. Yemi Alade
  16. 17. Ice Prince
  17. 18. Tekno
  18. 19. Timaya
  19. 20. Joel
  20. 21. Selebobo
  21. 22. MI Abaga
  22. 23. Terry G
  23. 24. Gabriel Afolayan
  24. 25. Seyi law
  25. 26. Lanre Olayinka and others
