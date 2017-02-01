See List Of celebrities who Agreed to Join 2face Protest Against FG
Below is list of celebrities who reportedly agreed to join the Protest against the Government on Monday 6th February are:
1. 2baba Idibia (Tuface)
- 2. Charlie Boy
- 3. Wizkid
- 4. I go die,
- 5. Olamide Badoo
- 6. Burna Boy
- 7. Soildstar
- 8. Daddy Shokey
- 9. Davido
- 10. Maverick
- 11. Kate Henshaw
- 12. Rugged Man
- 13. Arewa Celebrities
- 14. Daniel Wilson
- 15. Comrade Warigbani Ezekiel
- 16. Yemi Alade
- 17. Ice Prince
- 18. Tekno
- 19. Timaya
- 20. Joel
- 21. Selebobo
- 22. MI Abaga
- 23. Terry G
- 24. Gabriel Afolayan
- 25. Seyi law
- 26. Lanre Olayinka and others
