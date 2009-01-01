Protest: Tuface Idibia Is Just A Front - Femi Kuti

Afrobeat singer, Femi Kuti, has disclosed how he turned down Tuface Idibia’s request to use the Afrika Shrine for a nationwide protest on February 6.

NET reports that while performing at the Afrika Shrine last night (Thursday), Femi admitted that 2face had come to him to ask if he could use the venue.

Femi Kuti said, “I hear say they want to do protest here, they even choose the day Sunday, Sunday is my day.

“So I was thinking, 2face say some people come meet am say make he broadcast am, so no be him sit down for him house com plan am, I for no vex.

“Who be the people wey come meet you?” he questioned.

He added that he was not comfortable with the entire arrangement, as it was planned without him and he was also concerned that the government will shut down the shrine.

