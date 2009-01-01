Ibori: Ex-Gov arrives Nigeria

Ex- Governor of Delta State, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived Nigeria.

Multipe reports hinted that Ibori arrived the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday morning and is on his way to his hometown, Oghara in Delta State.

According to a report by Punch, James Ibori had, on Friday, appeared before a Southwark Crown court in London for his asset forfeiture hearing.

The former governor regained his freedom in December 2016 after spending over four years in a United Kingdom prison for money laundering.

The British Government had accused him of stealing about $250m from the Delta State Government, part of which was used in buying six houses and luxury vehicles in the UK, the United States and South Africa.