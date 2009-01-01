“Skinny Girl In Transit 3”: Watch season finale as Nathan and Mide attempt to win Tiwa's affections

At long last, the wait for the season finale of Ndani TV's "Skinny Girl In Transit," is finally over.

In the final episode of season 3, Tiwa is back to being the head of programs at the radio station.

Meanwhile, Nathan and Mide face off musically to win Tiwa's affections.

Ndani TV explained the delay in the release of the episode, writing, “We sincerely apologize for the long delay guys! It was due to technical difficulties that were unfortunately beyond our control.”

We wonder who would finally gain Tiwa's affections for good.

The third season of series stars Timini Egbuson, Ayo Adesanya, Adeolu Adefarasin, Ngozi Nwosu, Kenneth Okolie, and Abimbola Craig, Ayoola, Bisola Aiyeola, Sharon Ooja and Ini Dima-Okojie.

"Skinny Girl in Transit" is a web series which revolves around an OAP Tiwa, her weight loss journey, and journey to finding love.