I hold no grudge against my critics while in office – Goodluck Jonathan

The immediate past President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Friday declared that he harbours no grudge against his critics.

He made the remark while responding to one Mohammad DeeDee who pleaded for his forgiveness on Twitter.

In November 2014, DeeDee had criticised the former President over the high exchange rate.

DeeDee had wrote: “Today a dollar is N180 and a pound is N280 hope u have a family…this is really d transformation agenda..!! GEJ has finished Nigeria.”

But realising that things have taken a worse turn under the current administration, with the dollar trading at N500, and pound N600, DeeDee pleaded with Jonathan to forgive him over the past criticism.

DeeDee asked Senator from Bayelsa, Ben Murray Bruce to reach put to the former President on his behalf.

Reacting to DeeDee’s appeal, Jonathan urged his critic not to feel bad, stressing that the former only performed his patriotic duty.

Jonathan who took to his Facebook page said one quality of a good leader is the ability to appreciate criticism.

He wrote: “There is no need for forgiveness because you did not commit any sin against me.

“I never felt offended or held a grudge. Mohammad, please do not feel bad. You did what you did as your patriotic duty.

“A true leader must appreciate his critics. Sometimes they tell him the truth more than friends. I appreciate you. God bless you Mohammad.”



