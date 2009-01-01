Pastor found murdered in Nnewi

The residents of the industrial town of Nnewi, Anambra state were jolted out of the sleep in the early hours of Friday, 3rd February as news of the brutal murder of a Pentecostal pastor, Pastor Ime Etim, the General Overseer of Jesus Covenant Bible Ministries spread round the town like wild bush fire.

The church of the deceased is located at the back of Fidelity Bank Plc, close to Nwayi-Imo bus stop.

Sources claimed that the pastor, an easy going fellow had gone to his church for a private vigil on Thursday night before he met his untimely death in the hands of his assailants.

The pastor, who is in his forties was living in Nnewi with his first son who incidentally discovered the lifeless body of his father in a gutter in front of the church while he wife and other children are living in his home town in Akwa-Ibom state.

What has been agitating the minds of the residents of the industrial town is what could be responsible for the brutal assassination of a pastor who has just gone for a prayer.

A respondent, who identified himself as Thomson said he is a member of the deceased’s church and wondered what his beloved pastor could have done wrong to deserve being brutally murdered.

“Look at our church at the second floor, nothing give the impression that there was any form of struggling, his bible, eye glasses and other things on the table appeared to indicate any form of violence.

“His dead body was seeing this morning with his hand and leg tied behind him and some that look like a nylon was also used to tie his mouth. I suspect he must have been killed somewhere before he was dumped inside the gutter in front of his church.

“I am sure he did not come to the church in his boxers only, so the question is who removed his cloths and where did they drop the cloths. God will surely punish whoever that is responsible for the brutal murder of an anointed man of God.

A security operative who will not want his name in print said he worked night duty on Thursday but that there was noise from the building where the church of deceased is located.

The policemen from Central Police Station(CPS) Nnewi led by the Divisional Police Officer(DPO) Mr Ikechukwu Egbochukwu(SP) had an Herculean task dispersing the mammoth crowd that gather to behold the lifeless body of the slain pastor before he was taken to an unknown hospital to be deposited in mortuary.

The people of Akwa Ibom state living in Nnewi were seeing discussing in low tones on how to take the remains of the pastor home.

