According to a statement released by Newly promoted Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Remo Stars Football Club on their Official website, Ex-Flying Eagles of Nigeria footballer Nduka Ugbade has now become the first coach to be relieved of his job after he officially parted ways with newly promoted NPFL club.

The Statement read;

Remo Stars Football Club have parted ways with Technical Adviser Nduka Ugbade after negotiations for a new contract broke down.

Negotiations with the tactician broke down this evening as both parties couldn’t reach an agreement over a contract renewal.

Ugbade joined the Sky Blue Stars at the start of the 2015/16 Nigeria National League Season and achieved a landmark in the club’s history as he tutored the side to attaining promotion to the Nigeria Professional Football League for the first time.

Nduka Ugbade would be widely missed by everyone at the club as we wish him the very best in his future endeavors.