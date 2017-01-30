DSS arrests son of South-South Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria

Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested and arraigned a Warri-based legal practitioner and son of the South-South Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Mr. Tareri Avwomakpa, over his Whatsapp message allegedly calling for support for General Overseer, Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Correspondents gathered from reliable sources that Tareri, who was on Tuesday invited to the Delta State office of the Service in Asaba, the state capital, was however detained and later charged at a magistrate’s court. He was later granted bail by the court on Thursday.

Tareri was alleged to have posted a message on the social media platform, Whatsapp, where he called on Christians in the country to support and accompany Suleman to honour the invitation by DSS at its head office in Abuja.

The message he had sent to his contacts, which was obtained by our correspondent on Thursday, read, “URGENT!!! The DSS has invited Apostle Johnson Suleman to appear b/4 (sic) the Abuja office for interrogation by 10 am on Monday 30/1/17. Let every Christian come out in a procession to accompany Apostle Suleman to the DSS office. He spoke for us all.

“We stand against the shameful silence of Nigerian government over the killing of Christians in Nigeria; intimidation/harassment of the church with state security agencies and the Islamic agenda of this regime. United we stand & together we will win this battle. Christians awake!!!!! Pls forward this invitation to every contact and God will fight your battles in Jesus name.”

When contacted on Friday, Tareri confirmed his arrest and that he had been granted bail by a magistrate’s court after he was arraigned for attempting to incite the public against the Federal Government.

Punch

