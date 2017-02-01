Five Human Skulls, Blood Discovered Inside A Church In Imo State (Photo)

​An acclaimed man of God, Pastor Ngozi Odika who is the General Overseer of Ark of Covenant Ministry located at Ububo -Alia, Awara in Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State was recently descended upon by some irate youths of the area believed to be ex-militants.

The Pastor was said to have been beaten black and blue on suspicion of using his church as a spiritual ground for militants who patronise him for spiritual powers.

According to a witness from the oil rich community, bubble for Odika burst when his alleged accomplice and girlfriend (name withheld) was caught with some fetish objects by some repentant militants from the area. According to the witness, the lady who was known to the ex-militants was stopped on her way to execute an errand for the pastor. On being searched, such items including human hair, animal horns and other fetish objects were found on her.

The bewildered youths wasted no time as they descended on her, beat her to stupor before dragging her to the pastor at the church where he was already waiting for her. The witness further disclosed that the beating continued with the pastor before he was handed to the vigilante in the area.

The witness said, “As the Pastor’s altar was later vandalised, other revelations emerged. In his altar was found 5 human heads buried alongside some other skulls of animals.”

The youths also discovered a basin of blood and fingernails at a discrete area of the church.

On interrogation by the vigilantes, he confessed to being a spiritual father to the militants who come to him for various powers and other members of his church.

Odika was also alleged to use strands of hair of babies dedicated at the church for his devilish rituals.

Another source who squealed to The AUTHORITY alleged the pastor after preparing charms for some militants was constantly on their neck to pay him, but when some of the militants’ charms became impotent, they angry and accused him of reversing the charms he prepared for them.

