Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe in a police cell in Lagos (WATCH)

[embedded content] Movie producer, Seun Egbegbe along with his accomplice were arrested on Thursday after trying to rip off unsuspecting Mallams out of thousands of dollars at Gbagada General hospital. Egbegbe reportedly pretended to be employed at the hospital. He was however apprehended and whisked away to a Police station.

These exclusive photos show Seun Egbegbe in a cell at Area H command, Obudu, Ojota, Lagos.

