Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole.

LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos state.

ALSO READ: Actress, fiancé are so in love [PHOTOS]

Yvonne Jegede loved up with Abounceplay

Yvonne Jegede loved up with Abounce

(Instagram)

 

Yvonne and Olakunle have been together for over 10 years and got engaged in 2016.

Olakunle who is popularly known as Abounce, proposed to the Nollywood actress on her birthday last year, August 25, 2016.

Yvonne is stunning in beach themed shoot to mark her birthdayplay

Yvonne is stunning in beach themed shoot to mark her birthday

(Instagram)

 

ALSO READ: "Marriage is not by force" actress says

Abounce is the only son of the late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi. Yvonne is known for the movies, "3 Is Company", "Missing Angel 2" and "Under the Sky 1&2".

Big congrats to them.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

5 Things You Should Never Write On Your CV

See Imo First Flyover Beautifully, Magnificently And Tastefully Completed (pics)

See Imo First Flyover Beautifully, Magnificently And Tastefully Completed (pics)

Emmanuel Daniel Buzabeye 'Edaniels', A Visually Impaired Singer (Photos)

Emmanuel Daniel Buzabeye 'Edaniels', A Visually Impaired Singer (Photos)

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 4 5 > Displaying 1 - 100 of 502