Yvonne Jegede: Actress set to wed Bukky Ajayi's son today

Yvonne Jegede is reportedly getting hitched to her rapper heartthrob, Olakunle Fawole.
LIB reports exclusively that the pair will be getting married today, Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere, Lagos state.
Yvonne Jegede loved up with Abounce(Instagram)
Yvonne and Olakunle have been together for over 10 years and got engaged in 2016.
Olakunle who is popularly known as Abounce, proposed to the Nollywood actress on her birthday last year, August 25, 2016.
Yvonne is stunning in beach themed shoot to mark her birthday(Instagram)
Abounce is the only son of the late veteran actress, Bukky Ajayi. Yvonne is known for the movies, "3 Is Company", "Missing Angel 2" and "Under the Sky 1&2".
Big congrats to them.
