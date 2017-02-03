In Yobe: IDPs receive rice, vegetable oil, clothes

The Senate Leader, Sen. Ahmad Lawan, on Friday presented some relief materials to victims of insurgency in Damaturu.

Speaking during the presentation, Lawan said the materials would stabilise the rebuilding process of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

He said that the distribution of the third phase came at the point when the IDPs were consolidating on the peace gained and were gradually returning to their normal life.

” I am, therefore, pleased to announce the donation of the following items in the third phase.

Here is 22,600 (50kg) bags of rice; 6,465 (20litre) cans of vegetables oil; 1,833 bales of used clothes and 2,390 pairs of used shoes.

“Other items are 3,000 cartoons of spaghetti and 551 cartons of macaroni; 1,099 cartoons of soap and five cartons of new shoes.

“These relief materials will go a long way to alleviate the plight of the IDPs.

“The improvement in their standard of living is a strong indication that Nigeria is winning the war against the insurgents.

“We can only pray that peace fully returns to our land,’’ Lawan said.

“I recall that our people have benefited from the presidential directive on distribution of all seized perishable items by the customs to the IDPs in the first and second phases.”

Lawan commended the state government for collaborating with the National Logistics Committee (NLC) in ensuring that the handing over was possible.

He also commended the state government’s effort in paying for the transfer of the items from various Customs warehouses to Damaturu.

The Chairman of the committee, Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdulkadir Azarema, said that the materials in the third phase would help boost the ongoing efforts to return the IDPs to their homes.

“As we begin this third phase of distribution under a more peaceful environment, we hope that this round of relief materials will help boost the ongoing efforts to return IDPs to their homes.

“It is heart-warming to note that life is gradually returning to normal in the Northeast.

“We (NLC) wish to put on record, our appreciation to all those who ensured that these donations get to the affected people,”Azarema said.

Azarema commended the state and Federal Government for the opportunity given the committee to serve the people in need.

The state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, said that 300,000 IDPs had returned to their communities to live their normal lives.

According to him, five heads of communities are present at the handing over ceremony to collect their share of the materials.

He promised to effectively distribute the items to the communities and the vulnerable.

Aliyu commended efforts of Customs and the Federal Government in ensuring that the IDPs lives returned to normal.

He called on the Federal Government for more support in other areas of need such as roofing sheets to rebuild the communities.

The handing over ceremony was held in Katarko community of Yobe.

