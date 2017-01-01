Hate speech: DSS frees pastor who mobilised support for Apostle Suleman

The Department of State Services has released Tareri Avwomakpa, a son of the founder of Christ Missionary Crusaders Church, Warri, Delta State for his comment over the arrest of Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministry.

Avwomakpa was arrested by the DSS operatives for alleged provocative statement posted on his Facebook page over the arrest of Suleman.

The DSS also claimed the cleric sent text messages to Nigerians, particularly his colleagues in the Nigeria Bar Association, asking them to rise up against Suleman’s arrest by the DSS.

The cleric was eventually released following the intervention of his father and other 60 clergy men.

While speaking to journalists before his son was released, the farther, Avwomakpa (snr) said, “The man of God who is my son is here in their (DSS) custody, I can’t deny him.

“Two things that you must know is that, I asked for him, they brought him. I asked him how he is being treated, he told me everything in their presence. I prayed for him.

“If by the end of today he is not released, I will mobilise against the DSS.”



