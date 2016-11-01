Police arrest five suspects linked with Southern Kaduna killings

Another five suspects linked with the Southern Kaduna killings were on Friday paraded before newsmen in Kaduna.

The Police Commissioner, Agyole Abeh, who briefed journalists at the Police Headquarters, Kaduna said the five suspects were apprehended at Samaru Kataf, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, while on their way to attack the community.

According to him, the suspects from preliminary investigation, were planning an attack in one of the remote settlements.

He disclosed that the following weapons were recovered from them: “A golf‎ II car with Reg. No. AA 217 NNR, 2 AK-47 rifles, one locally made pistol, 3 live cartridges, 5 mobille phones, assorted charms, a touch light and cash in the sum of N86,000.

The suspects, he said, were; Ibrahim Aliyu a.k.a Small, Zubairu Adadu, Ibrahim Abdulkareem, Yusuf Amadu and Zakari Usman.

He explained that the Command was determined to ensure that peace prevailed in Southern Kaduna and the State in general.

“We have led series of operation that led to arrest of criminals who are already being processed through the Criminal Justice System.

“In the same vein, priority was also focused on the crisis in Southern Kaduna and to this end, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, ordered a robust deployment of Mobile Police Force personnel and other component units of the Force under an exercise codenamed Operation Harmony.

‎“Today, I am glad to inform you that the operation is yielding positive result”, he said.

The Police had earlier arrested and paraded 17 suspects linked with the Southern Kaduna crisis.



