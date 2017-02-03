The 6 best new songs you can stream right now
Music is easier than ever to get and harder than ever to sort online, so we've picked the best songs out this week that you can easily stream right here:
Mariah Carey - "I Don't" (feat. YG)
She might not do any vocal gymnastics on her new single, but Mariah Carey is gloriously to-the-point in her kiss-off (after her own personal engagement recently fell through).
Vince Staples - "BagBak"
The 23-year-old California rapper is already showing he's one of the singular talents of his generation. With a groaning industrial production, the quick-hitting single touches on racial politics and President Donald Trump, keeping it colorfully real throughout.
"Tell the one percent to suck a d--- because we on now," Staples says. He doesn't sound like he's kidding around.
Sampha - "Reverse Faults"
Sampha's gorgeous, propulsive electronic soundscape ushers in even more stunning singing from the English artist.
Mac Demarco - "This Old Dog"
The wistful track from the rocker packs what feels like a lifetime of longing into an impressive two and a half minutes.
Fetty Wap - "Way You Are" (feat. Monty)
"Trap Queen" was sweet, in its own way, and so is Fetty Wap's new song with Monty, in which he tells a woman she's just what he needs. (She even makes him forget about money.)
Michelle Branch - "Hopeless Romantic"
The "Everywhere" singer is back after a long hiatus with a more subdued, sultry song, but it's nice to hear those distinctive pipes again.
