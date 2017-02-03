Trump just received the lowest approval rating in recent history for a new president

The poll, from CNN, showed that a 53% majority said they disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job two weeks into office. Just 44% approve of the job he's doing, 7 points below the previous low for presidents measured in the survey. Trump is the only president in recent history to hold a net-negative rating at this point in his tenure.

Trump came into office as the least popular president in modern history, surveys showed. But several actions during his first two weeks have appeared to contribute to the latest erosion in Trump's numbers:

53% oppose the executive order Trump signed that temporarily bans travel to the US for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries.

46%, a plurality, believe it makes the US "less safe" from terrorism.

A majority, 55%, view it as "an attempt to ban Muslims" from entering the US.

60% oppose building a wall along the US-Mexico border. Trump signed an executive order last week to begin formulating a plan for the wall's construction.

Here's a look at how his rating compares with the early numbers of recent past presidents:

A sharp partisan divide was evident in the poll: 90% of Republicans approved of Trump's job performance, while just 10% of Democrats approved. Self-identified independents disapproved by a 55-to-41 split.

Many trends in Trump's approval rating follow survey patterns during the election cycle. For instance, white non-college-educated voters that came out to support Trump in droves said they largely approved of Trump's job performance (59%). Nonwhite voters, meanwhile, disapproved by a 70-to-28 split.

Those who described themselves as Trump supporters have by and large stuck with the president — 92% approve, while just 5% disapprove.