I’m no longer a prostitute – Information Minister
- 6 hours 23 minutes ago
Zimbabwe Minister of Information, Kampamba Mulenga has called on citizens of the country to ignore her past when she was into prostitution.
Mulenga said she should be judged on her present and future life as she is now a changed person.
The minister who spoke in Livingstone said she was deeply saddened by some Zambians who still refer to her past of being “a sex worker” when making reference to her.
She told Patriotic Front news senior officials in Livingstone, “I am a changed person who deserve to be welcomed and accepted in the society.”
Before she joined politics and emerged as a minister, Ms Kampamba Mulenga was a known sex worker on the Copperbelt.
