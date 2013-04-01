Guard hacks man to death over rice, malt in Lagos

A security guard, Lazeez Idiris, was Friday remanded in prison custody for allegedly hacking a man, Mohammed Saliy-Diya to death over a plate of rice and malt drink in Lagos State.

Idiris was arraigned before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, presided over by Chief Magistrate, Mrs. O.A. Salawu.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Koti Aodahemba, told the court that the offence was committed on December 26 at about 7.30 p.m. at the estate.

Aodahemba said “Idris, a security guard, who resides at 23, 2nd Avenue, University of Lagos Estate in Ikorodu, is facing a charge of murder.

“Idris sighted the deceased stealing his plate of rice and a malt drink where he kept it and gave the deceased a hot chase to retrieve his meal.

“A scuffle had ensued between the duo and Idris picked up a plank and hit Diya on his head thrice and he later died,” the prosecutor said, adding that the offence contravened Section 221 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011 which prescribes a death sentence for offenders.

In her ruling, the Magistrate ordered that the accused should be remanded at Ikoyi Prison pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

Salawu adjourned the matter to March 6 for mention.



