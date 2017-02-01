Sam Onyishi was never a committed member, we won’t miss him – Enugu PDP fires back

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has expressed happiness over the defection of its former governorship aspirant, Evang. Sam Onyishi, to the APC.

The party described it as good riddance to bad rubbish, insisting that Onyishi was never a committed a member.

‎DAILY POST recalls that Onyishi had recently ddefected to the APC, accusing the PDP of impunity.

However, speaking to journalists on Friday, Hon. Fabian Onah, the Chairman of PDP in Nsukka Local Government, said that Onyishi’s departure was a “huge blessing because he was never a committed party member”.

“The PDP has nothing to lose; the party will not miss him,” Onah declared.

He said that the absence of Onyishi, who is the Managing Director of Peace Mass Transit (PMT), would not affect the fortunes of the PDP in Enugu State.

Onah claimed that Onyishi hardly attended PDP meetings or functions, when he was in its fold.

“Any time we called him, it is either he is out of the country or attending to one business or the other; if other members were like him, the PDP would have crumbled a long time ago,” he said.

He expressed confidence that the PDP would continue to win elections in Enugu State.

“Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has performed very well; his achievements will always give PDP the advantage,” he said.

Onah said that the governor was executing various projects, especially in the rural areas, while civil servants had continued to receive their salaries on the 25th day of every month as promised.

“Enugu is not an oil producing state, but it is among the few states not owing salaries. The governor’s acceptance cuts across party divides,” he said.



