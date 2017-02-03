There is something Fishy about Tu Baba’s Nationwide Protest – Femi Kuti (VIDEO)

Femi the eldest son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti – says he’s not in support of 2face Idibia’s nationwide protest planned for Monday, February 6.

Amidst his weekly performance at the Afrika Shrine last night, Femi disclosed 2face had come to him to request the use of the Kuti’s historical venue on Sunday, February 5, while they prepare for the widely reported protest march.

‘I hear say they want to do protest here, they even choose the day Sunday, Sunday is my day,’ he started.

‘So I was thinking, 2face say some people come meet am say make he broadcast am, so no be him sit down for him house com plan am, I for no vex.’

‘Who be the people wey come meet you?’ he questioned.

He stated that there’s something ‘fishy’ about the protest because they planned a ‘coup’ in Nigeria without him and they decided to use the Afrika Shrine.

Femi added that they want to ‘scatter’ his venue because it’s ‘bubbling’, and it may prompt the federal government to close down one of their most valuable properties.

He assured his fans that it won’t happen because he’s not a ‘foolish man’.

Millions of Nigerians are expected to leave their homes, workplace and families to be at the National Stadium in Surulere on Monday morning as they walk through to the National Theatre in Lagos to protest against bad governance in the country.

TheNet.ng

